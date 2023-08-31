Iowa pheasant survey results highest in eight years

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The 2023 August pheasant population survey had the highest statewide counts since 2015, with the biggest increases coming from southwest, northwest and northeast regions. The statewide average was nearly 23 birds per route; a 15% increase over 2022. “The bird counts were better than we thought in northwest and northeastern Iowa. The population in northeast is the highest that region has seen in 24 years,” said Todd Bogenschutz, upland wildlife research biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.