Here’s how to take care of your hunting dog this fall

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When it comes to seeing, hearing and understanding the issues hunters encounter firsthand, North Dakota Game and Fish Department game wardens are reliable sources for issues such as hunter safety. Their guidance provide hunters with points of emphasis to keep themselves and other hunters safe. The same goes for one of the most obvious companions of the hunter. The hunting dog. Game warden Josh Hedstrom knows a lot about both hunter safety and recently shared key points to keep in mind when hunting with dogs.