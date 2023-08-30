No time for northern pike? You might want to reconsider

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When I was a kid, which is getting to be quite a while ago now, northern pike were important game fish. Part of that, I think, is that if you wanted to catch a big fish, pike were your best bet. That was before salmon were here, steelhead were a lot smaller than they get now, and muskies were rarer than honest politicians. But pike gave you a chance at an eight- or 10-pound (or even bigger) fish.