Minnesota Trappers Association focuses on youth trappers, education at its ’23 convention

The Minnesota Trappers Association hosted its 2023 annual convention from Aug. 10-12 in Litchfield at the Meeker County Fairgrounds. The convention allows members and other trapping enthusiasts to socialize and prepare for the upcoming trapping season. Brian Fischer, president of the Minnesota Trappers Association, called the convention a success. It included 18 water demonstrations, 18 land demonstrations, 13 beginner connection demonstrations, and four buildings filled with vendors.