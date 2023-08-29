Trout Unlimited Teens program truly making a difference in Gallipolis, Ohio

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

By day, Shannon Mayes is a teacher at Gallia Academy Middle School in Gallipolis, Ohio. But, after school Mayes is a fly-fishing instructor, mentor, and overall leader of young men and women who practice the art of fly fishing. Mayes is the leader of the Trout Unlimited (TU) Teens program in Gallipolis, which is part of the overall Mad River chapter of Trout Unlimited. “I started out just wanting to teach some kids how to fly fish and now it’s the biggest TU Teens program in the country,” he said.