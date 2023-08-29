Michigan’s Outdoor Calendar

IMPORTANT DATES

SEPT. 6: Bear hunting season opens in the Upper Peninsula.

SEPT. 9: Bear hunting season opens in the Lower Peninsula.

SEPT. 9-10: Liberty hunt.

SEPT. 14: State Natural Resources Commission meets at 9 a.m. at Lansing Community College.

SEPT. 15: Grouse, woodcock, rabbit, hare, squirrel hunting seasons open.

SEPT. 15: Fall turkey season opens.

SEPT. 16-17: Early antlerless deer season.

SEPT. 16-17: Youth waterfowl season.

SEPT. 30: Trout fishing season ends on designated waters.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Baraga Chamber of Commerce: will hold a guided ATV ride Sept. 30 beginning at 8 a.m. Call (906) 353-8808 for more info.

Becoming an Outdoors-Woman archery deer hunt workshop: Oct. 5-8 in Washtenaw County at Sharon Mills County Park. Visit Michigan.gov/BOW for more info.

Dundee Sportsmans Club: DSC, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee, MI. For more info call (734) 777-2719. 4th Sunday, 3D Archery.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery shoots. 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579.

Michigan Pheasant Hunting Initiative Fundraiser: Sept. 16 at 8 a.m. at Rooster Ranch LLC in Ubly. The event includes a European hunt, a walk-up hunt, clay target shooting, breakfast and lunch, dogs and tips for handlers, eight birds per hunter and bird cleaning. Contact Ken Dalton at KenDalton9263@gmail.com or call (810) 358-9372 to register and for more information.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Club: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp., Michigan, 48382. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, (248) 363-9109 or visit www.multilakes.com. Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9-noon; Tuesday Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; Friday Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Royal Oak Archers: Archery lessons, shoots, leagues. 2762 Orion Road, Oakland Township, MI 48363. For info call (248) 693-9799.

SHOOTING SPORTS

Big Bear Sportsmans Club: For more info call Dave Somset, (231) 362-3103. Every Sunday. Shooting 5 Stand & Trap, 10-2 p.m.

Chesaning Area Conservation Club: 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning, MI 48616. For more info call Duane Moore at (989) 865-6940. Every Wednesday Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

Detroit Sportsmen’s Congress: 49800 Dequindre Road, Shelby Twp., MI. Shooting sports and archery every Saturday and Sunday, May through September. Call Tom Morang (586) 876-4370 for more info.

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association: 6777 Cline Road, Jeddo. For more info call (810) 327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com. Every Thurs. night indoor pistol shoot.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579. Cowboy shooting, handgun, muzzleloading, rifle, shotgun, hunter’s education.

Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club: Trap shoots every Tuesday 4 p.m.-dusk. For more info call (810) 231-1811.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp, MI, 48382. For more info call Pete Cesaro, (248) 363-9109. Sporting clays: Thursdays 3-dusk, Saturdays 10-3 p.m., Sundays noon-dusk.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Shotgun, rifle,, and pistol shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter. Tuesdays trap shooting, 4 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club: 8731 West Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI 48881. For more info call Mark Goss, (616) 642-9800. Open trap & skeet shooting every Tuesday 5 p.m.-dark and Sundays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rockford Sportsman Club: 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call (616) 866-4273 or visit www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com Skeet & Trap: Mondays 5-8:30 p.m., Thursdays 5-8:30 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. CMP, PRS22 action pistol events. Check our monthly calendar of events for dates and times.

West Walker Sportsman Club: 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI. For more info call Patrick Murray, (616) 453-5081. Open seven days a week all year.

SHOWS

SEPT. 14-17: Progressive Metro Boat Show, produced by the Michigan Boating Industries Association, will be held at Metro Beach Metropark, 31300 Metro Parkway, Harrison Twp., MI 48045. Contact MBIA at (734) 261-0123 for more info.

SEPT. 16-17: Pte. Mouillee Waterfowl Festival will be held at Pte. Mouillee State Park. Visit ptemouilleewaterfowlfestival.org for more info.

SEPT. 24: Chief Okemos Sportsman’s Club Antique & Modern Firearms Show runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chief Okemos Sportsman’s Club in Dimondale MI. Call (517) 646-0681 for more info.

JAN. 27-FEB. 4: Progressive Detroit Boat Show, produced by Michigan Boating Industries Association, will be held at Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit, MI 48226. Call (734) 261-0123 for more info.

MARCH 14-17: The Progressive Novi Boat Show, produced by Michigan Boating Industries Association, will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI 48374. Call (734) 261-0123 for more info.

MAY 18-19: Great Lakes Boating Festival, produced by Michigan Boating Industries Association, will be held at the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club, 788 Lake Shore Rd., Grosse Pointe, MI 48236. Call (734) 261-0123 for more info.

CONSERVATION CLUBS

Detroit Area Steelheaders: Last Tuesday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, (586) 524-8887.

Downriver Walleye Federation: 3rd Monday of every month, except Dec. 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, (248) 520-0116.

Freeland Conservation Club: 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call Ken Balden, (989) 695-2641.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club: 2nd Sunday of each month, 5:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call (248) 321-9503.

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club: 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, (734) 847-7814.

Huron Valley Steelheaders: 3rd Thursday of the month. American Legion Post #200. For more info call Carroll White, (734) 626-3112.

Metro-West Steelheaders: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Henry Nabors, (248) 225-4964.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance: 2nd Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, (989) 831-4890.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc.: 3rd Wednesday of the month except November, 8 p.m., at the clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, (248) 363-9109.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For more info call John Wilde, (734) 646-6132.

Wayne County Quail Forever: 4th Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, (734) 782-0329 or (734) 771-5607.

BANQUET/FUNDRAISER

SEPT. 9: Pere Marquette Trout Unlimited Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at the Baldwin Canoe Rental, 9117 M-37, Baldwin, MI. Visit the PMTU website or Facebook page or contact Allen Crater at allen@stevensinc.com or (616) 942-2801 for more info.

SEPT. 9: Whitetails Unlimited White River Chapter Buck Fever begins at 4:30 p.m. at Rothbury Community Center, 7160 S. Oceana Drive, Rothbury, MI 49452. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

SEPT. 14: Whitetails Unlimited Kalkaska Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Moose Lodge 2348, 2210 M-66, Kalkaska, MI 49646. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

SEPT. 16: Whitetails Unlimited Hesperia Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at Christ the King Church, 263 Elm Street, Hesperia, MI 49421. Call Brad Harreld at (231) 450-2162 for more info.

SEPT 20: Whitetails Unlimited Petoskey Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at Emmet County Community Building, 1129 Charlevoix Avenue, Petoskey, MI 49770. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

SEPT. 22: North Central Michigan Chapter of the Ruffed Grouse Society will hold 10th annual conservation banquet beginning at 5 p.m. at Forwards Conference Center, 1289 Ski Park Rd., West Branch, MI 48661. Call Bonnie Michalski at (989) 387-0669 for more info.

SEPT 23: Whitetails Unlimited Ruby Creek Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at Ruby Creek Conservation Club, 8152 E. Washington Road, Branch, MI 49402. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

SEPT. 25: Whitetails Unlimited Grand Traverse Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Boone’s Long Lake Inn, 7208 Secor Road, Traverse City, MI 49685. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

SEPT. 30: Whitetails Unlimited Cass City/Gagetown Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Sherwood on the Hill Golf Course, 6625 3rd Street, Gagetown, MI 48735. Call Jason Maraskine at (989) 486-1961 for more info.

OCT. 10: Whitetails Unlimited Allegan Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at The Silo, 1071 32nd Street, Allegan, MI 49010. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

OCT. 14: Whitetails Unlimited Decatur Area Chapter Buck Fever begins at 4:30 p.m. at Decatur VFW, 560 N. Phelps Street, Decatur, MI 49045. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

OCT. 19: The North Country Sportsman’s Club (NCSC), Little Traverse Conservancy (LTC) and other partners are holding a banquet, auction, and Independence Hunt opening cere mony beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Black River Full Gospel Church, 2732 Orchard Beach Rd, Cheboygan. To make a donation, purchase tickets, or for more information contact Bonnie Bigelow at (231) 420.2546 or visit https://landtrust.org/current-land-protection-projects/independence-hunt/

OCT. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Huron County Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Ubly Fox Club, 2351 Ubly Road, Bad Axe, MI 48413. Call Greg Talaski at (989) 550-4620 for more info.

OCT. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Kaleva Area Chapter Buck Fever begins at 4:30 p.m. at Kaleva Tavern, 9289 Walta, Kaleva, MI 49645. Call Andy Robak at (231) 362-3161 for more info.

NOV. 11: Whitetails Unlimited Chippewa Snow Chasers Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 393, 5th Street, Hulbert, MI 49748. Call Meike Brelsford at (906) 437-5369 for more info.

MEETINGS

SEPT. 22: Timber and Forest Products Advisory Council meets at 10 a.m. at the Otsego County Library. Contact Kimberley Korbecki at (517) 582-3220 for more info.

SEPT. 22-24: The Michigan History Conference will be held in Roscommon and Grayling. Contact the Historical Society of Michigan at (800) 692-1828 for more info.

SEPT. 30: Michigan Freedom Trail Commission will hold a Heritage Gathering at the Michigan History center in Lansing. Contact Sheri Giffin at (517) 231-1299 for more info.

OCT. 25: Michigan State Parks Advisory Committee meets at 2 p.m. Contact Barbara Graves at (517) 284-6135 for more info.

OCT. 27: Michigan Wildlife Council meets in St. Ignace. Contact Pam Vance at (517) 284-6056 or more info.