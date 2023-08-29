Michigan Mixed Bag: Early goose and teal seasons to open Sept. 1

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Waterfowlers get an early start to the season on Sept. 1 when Canada goose and teal seasons open. The teal season runs through Sept. 15 while the early goose season runs through Sept. 30. Teal can be hunted from sunrise to sunset. The daily bag limit is six with a possession limit of 18. Geese may be hunted from a half-hour before sunrise to sunset.