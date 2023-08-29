Loons add to angling outings, but why are they so drawn to us?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

You’d think a creature as regal as the common loon would have the instincts and intelligence to follow boats other than mine when seeking easy meals of dead baitfish or something I throw back.