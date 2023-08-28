New York’s early goose season offers hunters a fine start to fall

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

For me, the coming of September brought sad thoughts when I was growing up. For one thing, it meant an end to my delightful stay at our family’s summer home, where I could fish, stalk flying insects, and hunt frogs. It also meant that it would be the last month to fish for trout until the following April, as you then weren’t permitted by law to target trout in the offseason, even if you fully intended to release the fish. Of course, it also meant the start of school, a dreadful realization indeed.