Wood ducks: Hunting tactics for these handsome, early migrators

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

If ducks were models, the drake wood duck would rule the catwalk. With iridescent chestnut, green, and purple plumage, accented in snowy white, the undeniably handsome drake woodie is one of nature’s most spectacular winged specimens. For waterfowl hunters, wood ducks can be sneaky fast, darting in from all angles, regardless of wind direction. They’re deceptively wary and have a well-earned reputation for spurning decoy spreads – unless you are well hidden and precisely where they want to be.