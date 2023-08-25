Scout now ahead of New York’s bear season: Here is the sign to look for

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Even for those who have been living in the Catskill Mountain region for years, sightings of black bears are still exciting, but not always that common. But one thing that I’ve learned about living in this area of Ulster County, N.Y. is that the bear population is healthy and thriving, and it seems like it will stay that way for at least the next few years. For multiple springs now we’ve seen sows with two and even three cubs, showing just how well these upstate New York bruins are faring, especially around humans.