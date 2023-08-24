Iowa DNR State Forest Nursery seedling orders start Sept. 1

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Iowa DNR State Forest Nursery is gearing up for fall 2023 and spring 2024 seedling orders. Seedlings can be ordered Sept. 1 through May 30. The bare-root (no container, soil root ball or moss included) seedlings are packaged in bundles of 25 inside sealed and labeled plastic bags.