Iowa DNR: Late summer, early fall is best time to manage cattails, other aquatic plants in ponds

Cattails, like these shown here in a wild setting, can take over ponds quickly under the right conditions. The Iowa DNR suggests managing them in the late summer and early fall to get the best results. (Stock photo)
Have the cattails in your pond taken over your favorite fishing spot or crowded you from one side of the dock or swimming area? Late summer or early fall is the best time to manage cattails, America Lotus, water lilies and other emergent or floating-leaved plants that are on the pond’s edge or are above the water. Spraying certain herbicides this time of year will eliminate the whole plant, and it will not regrow next spring. There is little risk of depleting the oxygen in the pond with treating these plants; they die-back every year at this time and decompose slowly over the coming months.
