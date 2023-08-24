Iowa DNR: Late summer, early fall is best time to manage cattails, other aquatic plants in ponds

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Have the cattails in your pond taken over your favorite fishing spot or crowded you from one side of the dock or swimming area? Late summer or early fall is the best time to manage cattails, America Lotus, water lilies and other emergent or floating-leaved plants that are on the pond’s edge or are above the water. Spraying certain herbicides this time of year will eliminate the whole plant, and it will not regrow next spring. There is little risk of depleting the oxygen in the pond with treating these plants; they die-back every year at this time and decompose slowly over the coming months.