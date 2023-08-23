Here’s how to maximize your trail cameras this deer season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Illinois deer season starts in just about a month, so if you have not surveyed your deer herd yet, you still have some time. Bucks will be in the process of shedding their velvet in the next two weeks, so any information about size, age, and summer feeding patterns are valuable as you determine who is on the annual harvest list and who should be let go for further maturation. Trail cameras will help you gather this information and help you be a more efficient hunter.