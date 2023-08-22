Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Commentary: Let’s rethink the banning of coyote hunting contests in New York

The Federated Sportsmen’s Clubs of Ulster County, N.Y., recently sent a letter to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and other political leaders asking them to rethink legislation that would ban coyote hunting contests in the state. (Stock photo)
The Federated Sportsmen’s Clubs of Ulster County is an organization comprised of 32 independent member organizations and over 4,900 individual members. These individual members are New York residents, most of whom reside Ulster County, with a small number living in surrounding counties. Our organization opposes the bills for the following reasons.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?