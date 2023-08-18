Man gets 5 years for role in huge Wisconsin poaching case from Waupaca County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A Fox Valley man will spend five years in prison for his role in a Waupaca County deer poaching case that authorities said is one of Wisconsin’s largest in recent memory. Meanwhile, the other defendant in the case remains free in Texas after failing to show up for a Wisconsin court hearing. Eric A. Feavel, 41, of Menasha, pleaded guilty Aug. 10 in Waupaca County Circuit Court to three felony counts of bail jumping and three misdemeanor counts of illegal shining of deer. Waupaca County Circuit Court Judge Troy Nielsen also permanently revoked Feavel’s hunting privileges and fined him $1,000, plus court costs, on each of the three shining charges.