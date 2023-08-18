Bear season may see slower start for New York hunters

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation remains confident that the state’s bear hunters will have a successful fall hunting season, but the action may come later rather than sooner. DEC biologist Brendan Quirion said early season hunters likely will have difficulty crossing paths with a bruin. “With ample food in the woods, it may be difficult for bear hunters to key in on specific food sources that bears are utilizing consistently,” Quirion said.