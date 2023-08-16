Dove scouting done right: Here’s how to find birds before the opener

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Dove hunting is one of the most underutilized seasons we have here in the Upper Midwest. While targeting the speedy game birds down South is nearly a way of life, here in the north country we don’t view it as a tradition. The truth is, dove hunting is some of the most exciting wingshooting you can get into, which also results in a tasty reward. Not only are they a true test of wingshooting skills, but they also stick to their habits when it comes to preferred feeding spots, loafing trees, and water holes. If you’re not around one of these three, you mostly won’t be around doves. Here’s how to scout out these spots to make the most of your season.