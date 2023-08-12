After much debate, Ohio’s grouse season a go in 2023, same as ’22

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The debate over whether or not to continue to hold a ruffed grouse hunting season is over for now. On Aug. 2, three members of the Ohio Wildlife Council, the rule-making arm of the Ohio Division of Wildlife, decided against holding a more restrictive season on grouse than the one held a year ago. What this means is that the Division of Wildlife will offer a grouse hunt this fall that runs Oct. 14 through Nov. 26 on public land and through Jan. 1, 2024, on private land. The bag limit is one bird per day.