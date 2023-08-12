Saturday, August 12th, 2023
After much debate, Ohio’s grouse season a go in 2023, same as ’22

After much debate from the Ohio Wildlife Council, this fall’s grouse hunting season in Ohio will look exactly the same as last year. (Stock photo)
The debate over whether or not to continue to hold a ruffed grouse hunting season is over for now. On Aug. 2, three members of the Ohio Wildlife Council, the rule-making arm of the Ohio Division of Wildlife, decided against holding a more restrictive season on grouse than the one held a year ago. What this means is that the Division of Wildlife will offer a grouse hunt this fall that runs Oct. 14 through Nov. 26 on public land and through Jan. 1, 2024, on private land. The bag limit is one bird per day.
