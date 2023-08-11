More trees getting planted through Iowa’s State Forest Nursery program

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

For the second consecutive year, more than 1 million seedlings were sold through Iowa's State Forest Nursery in fiscal year (FY) 2022-23, according to a report submitted in July to the Iowa Natural Resources Commission. The report by Jeff Goerndt, state forester, reflected a slight decrease in total sales over FY 2021-22, but included a significant increase in orders. The State Forest Nursery offers landowners affordable, high-quality native plant material for use in timber production, wildlife habitat restoration, erosion control, and other conservation-related projects. Total sales were 1,049,425 during the most recent 12-month period. That compares with 1,077,300 one year earlier.