Increasing bear numbers in both peninsulas reason for optimism heading into Michigan’s 2023 hunting season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Michigan wildlife managers and experienced hunters aren’t expecting big changes for the 2023 bear hunting season that starts next month, though they believe a relatively dry spring and other factors like oak wilt and wolves could affect hunter success in some areas. Cody Norton, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ bear specialist, believes strong bear numbers in both peninsulas, coupled with increasing hunter success rates and a high number of bear sightings point to a 2023 season similar to last year, when the statewide harvest of just over 1,900 bears came in 12% over the 10-year average.