Sportsmen just want to be left alone, but that’s not how this works

Those of us who hunt, fish and trap, by nature, are a passive bunch. We just want to go sit in a treestand, hit our favorite trout stream or bass pond, and be left alone for a while. It’s where – luck, or no luck – we do our thinking, perhaps solve our problems, and simply become one not only with nature, but with ourselves.