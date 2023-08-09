Seven charged in Illinois turkey poaching case

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Details of the turkey poaching case in Madison County that involved AR-style rifles equipped with thermal imaging scopes and suppressors were released by DNR. The agency reports that the 20 turkeys taken illegally were taken by out-of-state hunters in the Alton-Wood River area in Madison County. DNR’s Office of Law Enforcement initiated an investigation in March 2022 after dead turkeys were found on an unnamed number of properties.