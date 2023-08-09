Minnesota’s forests are defenders of changes in climate

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Minnesota’s nearly 18 million acres of forest provide habitat for critters, clean water and air, recreational opportunities, and a steady flow of wood products. They also absorb and store heat-trapping gases that are making our winters warmer and rainfalls stronger. When forests grow, they absorb carbon dioxide – the main heat-trapping gas released by tailpipes and smokestacks. They store it as carbon in leaves, branches, trunks, roots, soils, and wood products.