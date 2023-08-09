Illinois’ Auriel Fournier elected first vice president of Wilson Ornithological Society

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Auriel Fournier, a waterfowl ecologist at the Illinois Natural History Survey and director of the Forbes biological station, has been elected first vice president of the Wilson Ornithological Society (WOS), an international scientific society comprising professional and amateur ornithologists interested in the research, teaching, and conservation of birds. She will serve as first vice president for two years before serving as president in 2025.