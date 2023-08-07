Are you ‘rifle ready’ for the fall?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Cleaning is necessary after a day of rain, a week of hunting, or a session of competitive shooting. Regular maintenance, removing residue from the barrel and action, keeps a gun reliable. Practice, too. Who suffers from too much practice? Each spring I must focus on trigger squeeze. A childhood of 12-gauge shotguns and “punkin balls” continues to encourage my fall back to flinching.