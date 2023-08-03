Hit-and-run boat investigation under way on Minnesota’s Leech Lake

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Walker, Minn. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Walker Police Department are investigating a boat hit-and-run property damage incident that took place in the evening of Friday, July 28 on Leech Lake, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.