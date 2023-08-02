Notes off a soiled cuff: Photo was a bobcat, not a mountain lion

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

In this space last issue, we showed a trail-cam photo of a big cat in Centre County that locals were calling a mountain lion, and asked what you thought it was. Retired forester Gene Odato, of Landisburg, Pa., a volunteer researcher with the Eastern Puma Research Network, had no doubts.