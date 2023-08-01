Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger has new, fired-up executive director

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger has hired Lisa Walker as its new executive director. She replaces Dean Hall, who is retiring after leading the organization for several years. “When I was told about the job opening for executive director and that I should apply, I didn’t hesitate for a second,” Walker said. “Hunting and the outdoors are not just my hobbies but also my true passions."