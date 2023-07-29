Minnesota DNR tweaks state park special deer hunt lead rules

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The 2022 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations booklet – Page 89 – highlighted new rules pertaining to lead ammunition use for special state park deer hunts (or disease-management hunts), as well as for scientific and natural area special and regular hunts. In short, lead ammo was banned for those hunts. So why, then, did a DNR news release on July 20 restate, largely, what was spelled out a year ago? In part, because the rule in ’23 comes with an exemption – one that may require a workout, of sorts, for youth deer hunters, but only for those in the state’s shotgun zone.