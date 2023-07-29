Backcountry Hunter and Anglers’ departing CEO and president, Land Tawney, joins host Rob Drieslein for a long conversation about his decision to leave the organization. Winchester Deadly Passion’s Melissa Bachman also visits the program to talk about her summer seminar tour and off-season scouting tips. On either side, the Tims – Spielman and Lesmeister – drop in to talk top news topics like lead ammo on scientific and natural areas and the dispute between two state tribal bands over whether to transport elk from northwestern Minnesota to the northeast.
Episode 446 – Interview with BHA’s Land Tawney, Melissa Bachmann on summer deer scouting, and 50 years of NWTF in Minnesota
