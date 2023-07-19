Backcountry Hunters and Anglers announces departure of Land Tawney, longtime CEO and president

Missoula, Mont. — Backcountry Hunters and Anglers announced to a surprised national conservation community on Wednesday, July 19, that Land Tawney, the group’s president and CEO, would be leaving the organization. The change is effective the end of the month.

Tawney told Outdoor News his departure came after wanting to spend more time with his family, missing time afield, and wanting a fresher perspective for the BHA position where he served for 10 years.

With Tawney as the energetic and charismatic leader of its 30-plus staff, BHA has influenced policy from a local to federal level, playing an increasing role in the stewardship of North America’s public lands and waters, winning fights for conservation and access, and creating a “big tent” gathering point for outdoorsmen and women of all stripes.

“What got me to this decision in a lot of ways is 10 years is a long time and I think fresh perspectives at BHA are important,” Tawney told Outdoor News on Wednesday afternoon. “I think fresh perspectives for me is important. I have two young kids and they’re super important to me. Then, also, I think being involved in on the ground, in the weeds, getting dirty is something that I truly miss, and I wasn’t able to do in my position all the way as a CEO.”

Tawney said he came into the CEO position because he wanted to help give people a conservation home regardless of their age, where they lived, or political affiliation. He is a student of history and said he enjoyed staying up late with members at the group’s national and regional rendezvous bonfires discussing topics ranging from conservation to sports to politics to life in general.

“It’s all about the people,” Tawney said. “There’s plenty of conservation wins at the federal level and at the state level… but it’s the people who are going to carry on conservation far into the future, and I think BHA has created a home for people that didn’t necessarily think they had a home in conservation.”

Over the course of Tawney’s tenure, BHA has expanded from a small, volunteer-based, Western-centric organization with fewer than 1,000 members to a North American-wide influential organization with chapters in 48 states, Washington, D.C., two Canadian provinces, one Canadian territory, and more than 300,000 memberships.

In a press release, BHA cited several notable policy wins under Tawney’s watch including permanently reauthorizing and fully funding the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund; successfully banning drones for hunting and scouting across much of North America; defeating a range of attempts to sell, transfer or privatize public lands and waters (including legislation introduced – and then quickly withdrawn – by then-Congressman Jason Chaffetz); ensuring the long-term conservation of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness; and, most recently, defending public access via corner crossing in Wyoming.

Under Tawney’s tenure, BHA established its Armed Forces Initiative, Collegiate Club, and Hunting for Sustainability programs.

Tawney said some of his favorite moments from Minnesota during his decade of leadership included the three times he visited the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and the public lands rally held at the Minnesota State Capitol in 2019.

“Land (Tawney) was a CEO of a group that many of us – who found ourselves as kind of orphaned volunteers – we all seemed to find a home in BHA,” said Eli Mansfield, BHA Minnesota chapter board chair. “Land was a big part of creating a home for us and helping us find a purpose.”

Mansfield said that Tawney had the courage to face any battle and to talk with any person. Whether he was the only person in the arena or surrounded by BHA members, he’s always looked for conservationists and his love for the land.

Mansfield also cited Tawney’s love for Theodore Roosevelt; he would quote him during adventures in Minnesota. Mansfield said he’ll appreciate what Tawney did to grow BHA and for providing a venue to many volunteers who wanted to make their voice heard.

Aaron Hebeisen, BHA’s chapter coordinator for five states including Minnesota, described Tawney as “charismatic” and a “perfect person” for leading the charge at BHA. The organization’s goal when Hebeisen joined BHA was to grow the name and membership. He expects to see BHA growth continue.

“Land (Tawney) checked a lot of boxes,” Hebeisen said. “He had background in policy. He had background in politics. He was willing and able to talk to anybody on both sides of the aisle and could do so in a relatable way, but also in a way that he knew what he was talking about. He wasn’t BSing you when you were talking to him.”

The North American BHA board of directors will immediately begin a search for Tawney’s replacement. In the interim period, BHA vice-president of policy and government relations John Gale and vice-president of operations Frankie McBurney Olson will be acting in an interim co-CEO status to guide the organization.

Mansfield and Hebeisen agreed that a new CEO has big shoes to fill, and they hope the next person shares the values and goals for BHA. Hebeisen said he wants the next CEO to understand BHA’s focus and continue to grow the organization.

In an increasing aging national conservation scene, BHA has maintained a membership that is young (63% of BHA members are 45 and younger) and politically diverse, split almost equally among Republicans, Democrats and Independents.

Tawney said that as CEO, he would travel cross-country several times a month, and he wants more time for his family. He added that there’s “a couple irons in the fire” regarding his future and plans after his departure of BHA. He didn’t want to disclose anything yet, but said he’s excited for the future not only for himself and his family, but for BHA as well.

“That opportunity to meet people all over North America is going to be the pleasure of my life in a lot of ways,” Tawney said. “Conservation runs deep in my veins, and I look forward to contributing in a different way, but still involved in conservation for the rest of my life.”

BHA has not yet announced the dates or location of its 2024 National Rendezvous.