Considering a litter of puppies? Here’s what to know

The day was Sept. 20, 2021, and I was feeling pretty good about things as I drove home, pup by my side, from an animal eye specialist appointment in the greater Twin Cities. For one thing, my black Lab, Liza, had received a passing grade from her eye test – one more hurdle cleared on the track to eventual first-time motherhood for the 2-year-old. For another, the checkup had cost a mere $47. Regarding finances required to produce a litter of puppies, that was a drop in the bucket, I was well aware.