Saturday, July 29th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Saturday, July 29th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Considering a litter of puppies? Here’s what to know

The litter of three puppies that occupied the Spielman home for eight weeks in 2022 included two black Lab males and one yellow Lab female. All three pups moved on to hunting families in late spring and hunted birds that fall. (Photos courtesy of Tim Spielman)
The day was Sept. 20, 2021, and I was feeling pretty good about things as I drove home, pup by my side, from an animal eye specialist appointment in the greater Twin Cities. For one thing, my black Lab, Liza, had received a passing grade from her eye test – one more hurdle cleared on the track to eventual first-time motherhood for the 2-year-old. For another, the checkup had cost a mere $47. Regarding finances required to produce a litter of puppies, that was a drop in the bucket, I was well aware.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?