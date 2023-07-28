Pennsylvania Game Commission ethics questioned on race car sponsorship

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A state legislator is questioning the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s sponsorship of a Sprint Series race car driven by the agency’s marketing director’s daughter’s boyfriend, but the commission says the partnership checks all the right promotional boxes. Matt Morrett, director of the Game Commission’s Bureau of Marketing and Strategic Communications, confirmed the agency is sponsoring a PA Sprint Series race team whose driver, Logan Spahr, is dating his daughter.