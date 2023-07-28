Largemouth bass a good option at Ohio’s Adams Lake

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Adams Lake in south-central Adams County is located one mile north of West Union on State Route 41. It’s roughly 70 miles from Cincinnati, 100 miles from Columbus, and 35 miles from Portsmouth. The easiest route is from the Appalachian Highway (St. Rt. 32) and taking St. Rt. 41 south at Peebles. Adams Lake is surrounded by the nearly 36-acre Adams Lake State Park and the adjoining 20-acre Adams Lake Prairie State Nature Preserve.