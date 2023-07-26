New York state parks to open for eclipse viewers in April ’24

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A good portion of northern and western New York is in the targeted path of a total solar eclipse that will take place on April 8, 2024. To accommodate an expected influx of travelers hoping to get a peak at the event, New York State Parks intends to open certain locations for camping from April 4-8, 2024. After April 8, the next total solar eclipse that will be visible from the contiguous U.S. will not be until August, 2044.