Minnesota DNR looks at first-ever mushroom, berry ‘bag’ limits for state parks

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota DNR has began a rule-making process to potentially have its first-ever daily limit on wild mushroom and berry picking at state parks. The agency says the current regulations are vague and can be interpreted differently to anyone, so the DNR believes new rules would give clarification. Ann Pierce, the DNR’s Parks and Trails Division director, said state parks have seen an increase in forage harvesters. Also, there’s a worry that overharvesting could affect the wildlife that depend on wild mushrooms and berries as well as the soil health.