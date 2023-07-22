Saturday, July 22nd, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Saturday, July 22nd, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Minnesota DNR looks at first-ever mushroom, berry ‘bag’ limits for state parks

Should morel mushroom harvest be limited at Minnesota state parks? (Photo courtesy of Minnesota DNR)
The Minnesota DNR has began a rule-making process to potentially have its first-ever daily limit on wild mushroom and berry picking at state parks. The agency says the current regulations are vague and can be interpreted differently to anyone, so the DNR believes new rules would give clarification. Ann Pierce, the DNR’s Parks and Trails Division director, said state parks have seen an increase in forage harvesters. Also, there’s a worry that overharvesting could affect the wildlife that depend on wild mushrooms and berries as well as the soil health.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?