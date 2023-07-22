Episode 445 – Land Tawney stepping down at BHA, 2023 ICAST report, plus new mushroom hunting rules from Minnesota DNR

Late-breaking news arrives during this week’s show as Outdoor News Radio learns that longtime Backcountry Hunters and Anglers President and CEO Land Tawney is leaving the organization.

Tim Lesmeister and host Rob Drieslein discuss BHA and Tawney’s impact on the fight for the nation’s public lands. Other topics include the Minnesota ruffed grouse counts and lead on state Scientific and Natural Areas. Earlier in the program, Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman talk about the great mushroom hunting controversy in Minnesota, plus some dates to remember, and the newest firearms safety instructor of the year. In between, Phil Frebault, vice president of sales and marketing at Outdoor News, shares fishing industry insight after his trip to the annual International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades, the ICAST Show, in Orlando, Florida, earlier this month.