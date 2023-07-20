Minnesota DNR names Donald Belange its firearms safety instructor of ’22

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota DNR has named Donald Belange, a Hoyt Lakes resident, as the 2022 volunteer firearms safety instructor of the year. Belange has been a volunteer instructor for 23 years. In that time, he’s taught two to four classes a year and had a role in certifying more than 500 students.