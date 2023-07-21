Retired biologists say don’t expect change to Wisconsin’s pheasant scene without large-scale effort to create more grasslands

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Three retired wildlife biologists with strong ties to Wisconsin’s pheasant scene agree it’s going to take a large-scale effort to build the type of “grassy” habitat needed to support a naturally reproducing pheasant population. Doing so isn’t impossible, but would take the combined efforts of multiple agencies, including the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), conservation groups, the farming community and individual citizens, they say.