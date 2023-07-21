Friday, July 21st, 2023
Episode 25 – New York State 4-H Shooting Sports

Host Dan Ladd speaks with Saratoga County (N.Y.) 4-H Shooting Sports volunteer Kenyon Simpson and program director Leland Bunting at the Saratoga County Fair. The discussion centers not only on 4-H Shooting Sports, but all of the positive aspects a 4-H program offers and how students of all ages can get involved. Dan also touches on the coyote contest ban legislation recently passed and affects of the flooding and rainstorms that have plagued the Northeast.

