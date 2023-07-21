Host Dan Ladd speaks with Saratoga County (N.Y.) 4-H Shooting Sports volunteer Kenyon Simpson and program director Leland Bunting at the Saratoga County Fair. The discussion centers not only on 4-H Shooting Sports, but all of the positive aspects a 4-H program offers and how students of all ages can get involved. Dan also touches on the coyote contest ban legislation recently passed and affects of the flooding and rainstorms that have plagued the Northeast.
Episode 25 – New York State 4-H Shooting Sports
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
New York trout streams absorb heavy floodwaters
As residents in many parts of New York and neighboring states work to recover from July heavy rains and flooding,
Retired biologists say don’t expect change to Wisconsin’s pheasant scene without large-scale effort to create more grasslands
Three retired wildlife biologists with strong ties to Wisconsin’s pheasant scene agree it’s going to take a large-scale effort to
Shooters returning to Sparta, Illinois, for Grand American Trapshooting Championships
As shooters from around the world make their way to southern Illinois for the 124th Grand American Trapshooting Championships, uncertainty