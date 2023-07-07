New York hunters react to likely coyote contest ban as legislation awaits governor’s signature

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The reaction in the hunting community to legislation passed by both houses which, if signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, will ban coyote and squirrel hunting contests has hunters frustrated. The bill, S4099/A2917, passed the Senate just before they exited this year’s legislative session. It was brought to the house floor, and passed, during a recall of the state Assembly on June 21.