Streams of Thought: Was Minnesota’s dry spring too dry for pheasant chicks?

Could a recent Outdoor News letter-to-the-editor writer have been correct? Was the spring so dry (and dew-free) that it affected pheasant production? Stuart Thompson, of Fergus Falls, wrote the letter in our July 14 edition. A southwestern Minnesota wildlife observer thinks Stuart might be onto something. I’ll admit I hadn’t considered the possibility. But the observer claims that pheasant chick sightings have been minimal so far this summer.