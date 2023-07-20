Sporting clays championship in Marengo, Ohio, could set new record

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

With a few more weeks to go, more than 500 shooters are already registered for the 2023 Ohio State Sporting Clays Championships being held at the Cardinal Shooting Center Aug. 3-6. Shooters from as near as Pennsylvania and Michigan and as far as California and Tennessee will be competing. Christina Loudenslager, president of the Ohio Sporting Clays Association (OSCA), said that they broke records for attendance in 2022 and are excited to see attendance up again this year.