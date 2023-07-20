Habitat stamp projects in the works in South Dakota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

In 2020, the South Dakota Legislature approved the creation of a habitat stamp that anyone purchasing a hunting and fishing license would also be required to purchase. The money raised through this additional annual fee is earmarked for improving habitat – on the ground or in the water – and for access projects in the state. The price of a habitat stamp is $10 for South Dakota residents and $25 for nonresidents, and the new fee has raised approximately $5 million annually for the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department.