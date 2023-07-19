Wisconsin author, Bob Allen, introduces kids to fishing

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A passion for fishing has led to a new career for Bob Allen. The Brookfield, Wis., resident has self-published five children’s books in the last five years about fishing and had a booth June 17 at St. Croix Rods’ annual customer appreciation day in Park Falls. “I’m retired and my wife said, ‘You need a project,’” Allen said. “I said, ‘Well, I wrote a little bit in high school’ and she told me to write about something I know. I coached hockey for 35 years, but I’ve been fishing for 70 years. I said, ‘I’m going to write about fishing.’”