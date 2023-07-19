Wednesday, July 19th, 2023
Wisconsin author, Bob Allen, introduces kids to fishing

Bob Allen published his first children’s book, Walter the Wily Walleye, in 2018. Since then he has sold 35,000 books, all of them about fishing. (Photo by Greg Seubert)
A passion for fishing has led to a new career for Bob Allen. The Brookfield, Wis., resident has self-published five children’s books in the last five years about fishing and had a booth June 17 at St. Croix Rods’ annual customer appreciation day in Park Falls. “I’m retired and my wife said, ‘You need a project,’” Allen said. “I said, ‘Well, I wrote a little bit in high school’ and she told me to write about something I know. I coached hockey for 35 years, but I’ve been fishing for 70 years. I said, ‘I’m going to write about fishing.’”
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

