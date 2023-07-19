Gas-powered generator use to be limited at state camp sites in Michigan after noise complaints

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources plans to limit gas-powered generator use at state camp sites after complaints about the noise. The complaints prompted DNR officials to request the Natural Resources Commission clarify restrictions on generator use at state campgrounds in a proposed land use order submitted in May.