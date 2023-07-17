Road project approved for Iowa’s Stone State Park near Sioux City

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A western Iowa state park will receive a pavement update as a result of action taken at the July meeting of the Iowa Natural Resources Commission. A total of 4.3 miles of roadway in Stone State Park will be improved as part of the project. The effort will include patching and seal coating the existing asphalt roads as well as the placement of approximately 240 tons of crushed rock on access roads.