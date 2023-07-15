Michigan DNR expands hours of operation at some sites to allow for nighttime use

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is changing the hours of operation at three sites to accommodate citizens’ use of the areas outside of the usual operating hours. Many DNR launch ramps and parking areas are closed from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., but increased interest in after-dark recreation – fishing and rock collecting – has caused the DNR to allow additional usage at the sites.