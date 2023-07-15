Here’s how to self-film your fishing trips

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Even if you don’t dream of being a social media influencer, you should consider filming fishing outings. Not only is it a fun way to relive the excitement of catching a big fish, but the camera is an impartial observer that can help you become a better angler. Cast a critical eye at the footage a camera produces and you will not only see what you did right but – more importantly – what you may have done wrong.